GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines talks high school football season
GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines talks high school football season
GHSA's Robin Hines talks the 2020 high school football season.
Need to just back it up some.

I'm not in no rush, so, i mean, i'm going to sign on early signing day so i feel like october is perfect on wednesday ... the g-h-s-a reported 655 positive covid-19 cases amongst student-athletes and coaches ... that's up from the 300 reported over two weeks ago ... the high school football season is still on, even with coronavirus cases still very much on the rise ... here's g-h-s-a executive director robin hines on the issue ... :01-:06 you try to keep it in context.

Certainly not making light of any positive test at all.

When you talk about, currently, about 350 eligible athletes, many of those who are working out right now, it's not a large number.

Certainly, the georgia high school association is not going to knee-jerk react and shut things down.

That's going to be left up to those local




