Kansas City-area restaurants hit with more COVID-19 struggles
Can and we must do better.MEANWHILE,RESTAURANTS ACROSSTHE METRO ARE WORKINGHARD TO MINIMIZE THESPREAD OF COVID-19...BUT AS REPORTERJORDAN BETTS SHOWS US-- SOME OWNERS AREFINDING IT TOUGH TO GETTHEIR EMPLOYEESTESTED.THE LAST TIME WE SPOKEWITH BETH BARDEN, THEOWNER OF SUCCOTASHSHE WAS MAKING MEALSFOR FRONT LINEWORKERS.Beth Barden, Owner ofSuccotash"You have to have an 'atta girl'along with the cinnamon roll.It's not just the cinnamon roll,it's like I see you and I can'tcomprehend how hard this isfor you but in my small way, Ican try to make it better."AS WEEKS WENT ON, HERSTAFF WANTED TO COMEBACK AND DO CURBSIDEMEALS.Beth Barden, Owner ofSuccotash:02:20 "I am not opened up tohave anyone in the place yet.But, as of Memorial Day, wehave been doing weekend andthe occasional Friday justcurbside."BUT THIS WEEK, BARDENCLOSED HER DOORSAGAINBeth Barden, Owner ofSuccotash:03:39 "I got a call from one ofmy employees.

Notemployees..team members,friends that they had COVIDlike symptoms. As soon as Iheard, COVID like symptoms,I just shut the doors."SHE IS AMONG MANYRESTAURANTS OWNERSWHO HAD TO MAKE THATTOUGH DECISION TOCLOSE.BUT THERE IS ANOTHERPROBLEM THEYFACE...TRYING TO GETEMPLOYEES TESTED ANDGET RESULTS BACK FASTAS THEY LOSE MONEYWITH BEING CLOSED.Beth Barden, Owner ofSuccotash:08:30 "We are alreadyiceskating on a razor blade.That's just the way it is.

Thereis no wiggle room.

There is aterrible financial cost to beingethical but doesn't mean youshould't do anything different."DOCTORS AT THEUNIVERSITY OF KANSASHEALTH SYSTEM SEE THISPROBLEM.THEY TOO ARE HOPINGFOR A QUICKER SYSTEM.Dr. Dana Hawkinson, MedicalDirector, Infection Preventionat the University of KansasHealth System:29:10 "We do want moretesting capacity.

We do wantquicker results.

Those are notbrought to market yet.Hopefully in the near futurethose types of things will be."SUCCOTASH STAFF GOTTHEIR RESULTS BACKTHURSDAY --ALL TESTED NEGATIVE.THE RESTAURANT WILLREOPEN SATURDAY.BARDEN SAYS,EMPLOYEES AND GUESTSALWAYS COME FIRST.Beth Barden, Owner ofSuccotash:08:49 "It's mostly importantthat people are moreimportant than profi




