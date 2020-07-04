Global  
 

Eid al-Adha 2020: People exchange greetings at Jama Masjid
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:40s
People exchanged greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha in Delhi.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah.

One of the devotees said, "As compared to last time, preparations are nothing this year.

Namaz was also not offered in all masjids.

People are following the precautionary measures."

Jama Masjid, Delhi Jama Masjid, Delhi Mosque in Old Delhi, India

