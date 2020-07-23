Global  
 

What Makes A Good VP Pick?
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:14s - Published
What Makes A Good VP Pick?

What Makes A Good VP Pick?

Presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to announce his running mate next week, so we asked former Vice President Walter Mondale: What makes a good VP pick?

Heather Brown reports (2:14).WCCO 4 News at 10 – July 31, 2020

