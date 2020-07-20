Global  
 

Eid al-Adha 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence
Eid al-Adha 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence

Eid al-Adha 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence

People across the country are celebrating 'Eid al-Adha' on August 01.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered prayers from his residence.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He said, "People are worshiping but are also taking required precautions.

But there is no shortage in passion."

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence, extends everyone Eid ul-Adha greetings

 "I extend good wishes to all the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha today. Amid the corona crisis, the whole world is offering prayers but do so with safety...
Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi [Video]

Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 20 responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "2,426 firms looted people's savings and will centre launch probe on that?" Taking a jibe at Gandhi, he said "Pappu pass hone ke chakkar me nakal me bhi akal nahi laga pa raha hai," (Pappu is not able to put his brain in the process of passing). "Because of his (Rahul Gandhi) stupidity Congress party went on ventilator and his ego is on accelerator, he should understand the things. "Sometimes he becomes scientists, semi-scholar, sometimes he gives wisdom to whole system, and his brain is filled with stupidity." On July 19, Gandhi alleged that 2,426 companies have "looted" people's savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, Rahul asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.

Eid al-Adha 2020: People exchange greetings at Jama Masjid [Video]

Eid al-Adha 2020: People exchange greetings at Jama Masjid

People exchanged greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha in Delhi. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "As compared to last time, preparations are nothing this year. Namaz was also not offered in all masjids. People are following the precautionary measures."

Rajasthan Congress shifts MLAs to Jaisalmer to ‘prevent poaching’

 Fearing poaching by its dissident group and the opposition BJP, Rajasthan Congress shifted its MLAs from a luxury hotel in the city, where they had been staying..
Congress shifts Rajasthan MLAs to Jaisalmer hotel; BJP takes a dig

 Fearing "horse-trading" ahead of the assembly session, the Rajasthan Congress on Friday shifted the party MLAs to Jaisalmer from Jaipur where they had been..
Rajasthan Speaker's video with CM's son goes viral, BJP demands his resignation [Video]

Rajasthan Speaker's video with CM's son goes viral, BJP demands his resignation

The BJP is gunning for the resignation of the Rajasthan Speaker after a video of him discussing the political situation in the state went viral. In the video, which cannot be independently verified by Hindustan Times, the Speaker is seen telling CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav that if 30 MLAs had left from the camp, the situation could have been serious. Sachin Pilot, who has rebelled against the Gehlot government, had initially claimed that he enjoys the support of 30 Congress MLAs. Later the Speaker had sent disqualification notices to Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs. BJP state chief Satish Poonia said that the video proves beyond doubt that the Speaker is supposed to be impartial but the video shows that he is leaning towards the Congress government. The video comes a day after the Speaker approached the Supreme Court against the Rajasthan High Court order which agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a provision in the anti-defection law and ordered status quo in the disqualification proceedings against Pilot and his loyalists. Watch the full video for all the details.

