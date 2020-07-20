Eid al-Adha 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at his residence

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 20 responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "2,426 firms looted people's savings and will centre launch probe on that?" Taking a jibe at Gandhi, he said "Pappu pass hone ke chakkar me nakal me bhi akal nahi laga pa raha hai," (Pappu is not able to put his brain in the process of passing). "Because of his (Rahul Gandhi) stupidity Congress party went on ventilator and his ego is on accelerator, he should understand the things. "Sometimes he becomes scientists, semi-scholar, sometimes he gives wisdom to whole system, and his brain is filled with stupidity." On July 19, Gandhi alleged that 2,426 companies have "looted" people's savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, Rahul asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.
People exchanged greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha in Delhi. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "As compared to last time, preparations are nothing this year. Namaz was also not offered in all masjids. People are following the precautionary measures."
The BJP is gunning for the resignation of the Rajasthan Speaker after a video of him discussing the political situation in the state went viral. In the video, which cannot be independently verified by Hindustan Times, the Speaker is seen telling CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav that if 30 MLAs had left from the camp, the situation could have been serious. Sachin Pilot, who has rebelled against the Gehlot government, had initially claimed that he enjoys the support of 30 Congress MLAs. Later the Speaker had sent disqualification notices to Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs. BJP state chief Satish Poonia said that the video proves beyond doubt that the Speaker is supposed to be impartial but the video shows that he is leaning towards the Congress government. The video comes a day after the Speaker approached the Supreme Court against the Rajasthan High Court order which agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a provision in the anti-defection law and ordered status quo in the disqualification proceedings against Pilot and his loyalists. Watch the full video for all the details.
