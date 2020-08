Keeping cool during Excessive Heat Warning Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:32s - Published on August 1, 2020 Keeping cool during Excessive Heat Warning An Excessive Heat Warning is back in effect for the Las Vegas valley, and while there are some cooling stations in the county, libraries are also becoming to be an option to stay busy while staying cool. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MENDEZ IS LIVE FROM ONE PLACEWHERE YOU CAN STAY AWAY FROMTHE HEAT AND LEARN AT THE SAMETIME.I'M LIVE AT THE WINDMILLLIBRARY WHERE AS YOU CAN SEEPEOPLE ARE SOCIAL DISTANCINGWHILE ALSO COOLING OFF FROM THEHOT WEATHER OUTSIDE.WHILE THERE ARE SOME COOLINGSTATIONS AROUND THE VALLEY,LIBRARIES ARE ALSO AGREAT OPTION, BECAUSE YOU CANALSO WORK, STORY OR ENJOY SOMEREADING TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY."TRIED TO GET OUT OF THE HOUSEAND AVOID THE HEAT SO WETHOUGHT ABOUT COMPING HERE ANDTHE KIDS LIKE IT HERE, BOTH THEKIDS LIKE BOOKS SO WE TRY TOCOME HERE, YOU KNOW, ONCE AWEEK."HERE YOU STILL NEED TO WEARYOUR MASK AND TRY TO BE ASQUIET AS POSSIBLE.THIS LIBRARY CLOSES AT 6PMTODAY ..LATER AT 6PM I'LL HAVE A DOCTORTO TALK MORE ABOUT HEAT STROKESLATER AT 6PM I'LL HAVE A DOCTORTO TALK MORE ABOUT HEAT STROKESAND TIPS TO AVOID IT.ASTRID MENDEZ, 13 ACTION NEWS.RIGHT NOW..THE COVID CRUSHCONTINUES....





