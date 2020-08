Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021|Dr Anthony Fauci is 'cautiously optimistic | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021|Dr Anthony Fauci is 'cautiously optimistic | Oneindia News Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has told the US Congress he is “cautiously optimistic” that a “safe and effective” coronavirus vaccine will be available to the public by the end of 2020 or by early 2021. Fauci also told US lawmakers that he was skeptical of Russia and China's fast track vaccine efforts. #AnthonyFauci #CovidVaccine #VaccineUpdates 0

