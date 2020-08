Lights FC host first home game of season Saturday night Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 20:06s - Published 3 minutes ago The Las Vegas Lights FC will host its first home game of season Saturday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LAST WEEKEND THE TEAM LOST TOSAN DIEGO-- THEIR NEW HEADCOACH FRANK YALLOP ADMITS-- THEBOYS WERE RUSTY BECAUSE PREASONWAS CANCELLED-- BUT THEY WILLGET BETTER.TOMORROW IS THEIR FIRST HOMEGAME OF THE SEASON-- AND LIKEMOST SPORTS RIGHT NOW THEREWILL BE NO FANS IN THE CROWD.HOWEVER-- COACH YALLOP SAYSTHAT IS NOT SOMETHING HE ISWORRIED ABOUT.FRANK YALLOP--NEW HEAD COACH4:55- 5:15 WE ARE MEANT TO PLAYTHIS SPORT PROFESSIONALLY INFRONT OF PEOPLE-- CROWDS AND ITHINK IT DDOESNT MAKE ADIFFERENCE WE JUST HAVE TO SHUTTHAT OUT.WE ARE AT HOME AGAINST RENOSATURDAY NIGHT AND WE JUST HAVETO PRETEND THEIR IS A CROWDTHERE....THATS WHAT THEY WANNASEE.THE TEAM DID ASK FOR FANS TOSEND PICTURES FOR CARDBOARD CUTOUTSTHAT WILL GO IN IN THESTANDS--SO THE STADIUM WON'T BECOMPLETELY EMPTY.THE GAME AGAINST RENO TAKESPLACETOMORROW AT 7:30-- YOU CANWATCH IT ON ESPN PLUS.TONIGHT A CHANGE OF MIND!A POPULAR DOWNTOWNCASINO...GOING BACKWARDS ONIT'SDRESS CODE.POLICY.THE ONE THING THAT MADE THEMCHANGE THEIR MINDS.AND BRIDGING THE DIVIDE.IT'S A STORY OF ONE MOTHER'SSTRENGTH AND BRAVERY.EMMETT TILL'S MOTHER'S DECISIONTO SHOW THE WORLD WHAT RACISMLOOKS LIKE...INSPIRING THEFIRST WAVE OF THE CIVIL RIGHTSMOVEMENT.<BREAK





