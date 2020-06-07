People across country celebrate Eid al-Adha

People across the country offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha.

People were seen greeting each other at Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi.

Both men and women were seen offering prayers at their residence in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Devotees offered prayers in Amritsar amid heavy rainfall.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah.

One of the devotees said, "We are maintaining social distancing and this year we are wishing each other just my speaking, 'Eid Mubarak'"