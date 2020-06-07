People across country celebrate Eid al-Adha

Rajasthan Congress MLAs including Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib, and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at the hotel. Earlier these MLAs were in Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
If it was a normal time, Rajendra, a flag maker in Coimbatore, would have received bulk orders ahead of the Independence Day on August 15. However, as the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus, Rajendra is no exception, and said that his flag business has been adversely affected this year due to COVID-19. "Usually we get orders in bulk ahead of Independence Day, but this year we have received fewer orders," Rajendra said.
Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases. Situation has affected businesses in the southern state. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner. Lakhs of devotees gather to worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav, also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will fall in August. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued due to COVID-19.
From India stating that herd immunity is not a strategic option yet, to Kolkata extending flight ban, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Health Ministry on Thursday said herd immunity is not a strategic choice for India considering the size of its population. Health ministry also announced that India’s fatality rate globally is lower and stands at 2.23%. The number of recovered people in India is nearing the 10 lakh-mark. The recovery rate in India has also improved to 64.51%, the ministry statement said. Health Ministry also said that India is working on developing two indigenous vaccine candidates which are in phase 1 & 2 clinical trials. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Bihar extended lockdown till August 31 and August 16 respectively. Earlier, Maharashtra had also extended lockdown in the state till August 31. Watch the video for more details.
The businesses of idol makers have been affected badly in Tamil Nadu's Madurai amid coronavirus pandemic. Ganesh idols makers haven't got any orders ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The businesses of idol makers have gone down in Vilacheri Village of Madurai district due to COVID-19 outbreak. They are dependent on festivals in order to earn their livelihood. While speaking to ANI, an idol maker Alagar said, "Every year we get orders for big idols but this year due to COVID-19 restriction we didn't get any order." "We are facing difficulties as we depend on festivals for our livelihood. This year we are making small idols but we are not sure if we can sell them in the market," he added. There are over 57,070 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
Four people allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Amritsar on July 30. The incident took place in Muchhal village of Amritsar. The police investigation is underway in this regard. Speaking to media, the police official said, "Four people have died here and this is a matter of investigation." Adding to it, the son of deceased man, Harjeet Singh said, "My dad consumed spurious liquor on July 29 following which his BP shot up. I called the doctor but his health did not improve. Later, I took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. People make this liquor in this village only but they are not being caught."
Farmers hold protest in Punjab's Amritsar on July 21. They protested against agriculture related ordinances by the Centre. Police personnel were deployed to maintain the situation of law and order in the city. Farmers 'gheraod' residences of Members of Parliament and Union Ministers during the protest.
People exchanged greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha in Delhi. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. One of the devotees said, "As compared to last time, preparations are nothing this year. Namaz was also not offered in all masjids. People are following the precautionary measures."
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi's famous Jama Masjid reopened their doors for devotees on July 04. The mosque will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms. Fatehpuri mosque in Delhi also reopened for the public from onwards. "Fatehpuri mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently," Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Mosque said. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 94,695 so far.
Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed on June 12 announced that the mosque will stay closed till July 4 as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is rising. He said, "The mosque will stay closed till July 4. Despite regular appeals by the mosque that senior citizens and kids should not come to the mosque, they are coming. Offer prayers at home."The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 34,687.
Sanitisation was done at Fatehpuri Masjid on June 07. Places of worship are set to reopen from June 08, after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the opening of places of worship with certain precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak. All the worship places have to follow the guidelines given by the government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed. Temperature of devotees was also checked as a precautionary measure to restrict virus spread. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah.
With face masks on and body temperatures checked, hundreds of Muslims streamed into a mosque in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Friday (July 31) to perform morning prayers as the country kicked off..