[CDATA[Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine]]

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions [Video]

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions

The EU sanctions will hit 'a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:19Published
Brexit briefing: 133 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 133 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
EU leaders reject Belarus vote result, call for sanctions [Video]

EU leaders reject Belarus vote result, call for sanctions

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:20Published

Belarus on the brink as "Europe's last dictator" stands his ground in face of protests

 Belarus' longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko is refusing to back down in face of massive protests following an election in which he claimed to win 80% of the..
CBS News

Belarus president orders police to put down protests against him

 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his police on Wednesday to put down protests in the capital Minsk, signaling an escalation after a week and a..
WorldNews

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']] [Video]

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published
[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]] [Video]

[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:26Published
[CDATA[Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote]] [Video]

[CDATA[Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:32Published
[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]] [Video]

[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:19Published

Sanofi Sanofi French pharmaceutical company

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response [Video]

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies are close to creating a successful one. He also announced a $2 billion deal with Sanofi and GSX for clinical trials and mass production of 10 crore doses of a vaccine. The US military is prepared to carry out distribution of a vaccine once it gets requisite clearance, said Trump. He also said that 'tremendous work' is being done on therapeutics, or non-vaccine treatment. The US government is looking at such methods 'very, very strongly'. The nation's Covid case tally has crossed 45 lakh, the highest in the world, with over 1.52 lakh deaths so far. The pandemic is set to be the biggest issue, apart from alleged discrimination against African-Americans, in the upcoming Presidential polls in the US. Elections are slated to be held in November 2020, although Trump has called for a postponement which was met with stern opposition. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:33Published
U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July [Video]

U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published
Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccineView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India [Video]

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India

From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3. LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over. Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus. All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved. India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

EU strikes deal with Sanofi for supply of potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Union has reached an agreement with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi for the supply of...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Gates commits $150M to make $3 COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable nations

Gates commits $150M to make $3 COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable nations The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $150 million towards manufacturing 100 million...
The Next Web - Published

Trump administration pays Sanofi and GSK $2.1 billion for coronavirus vaccine

(Natural News) The Trump administration has agreed to pay Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1...
NaturalNews.com - Published


US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free [Video]

US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free

US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published
Novavax Jumps 13% After UK Deal For 60 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine [Video]

Novavax Jumps 13% After UK Deal For 60 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine

On Friday, shares of Novavax leaped as much as 13.3%. It comes after Novavax finalized a deal with the UK to supply 60 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine. The biotech company didn't..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:23Published
Mexico signs COVID-19 vaccine deal as cases top 500,000 [Video]

Mexico signs COVID-19 vaccine deal as cases top 500,000

The agreement reached with Argentina covers initial production of 150 million doses of vaccine developed by Oxford.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published