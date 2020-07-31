[CDATA[Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine]]

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies are close to creating a successful one. He also announced a $2 billion deal with Sanofi and GSX for clinical trials and mass production of 10 crore doses of a vaccine. The US military is prepared to carry out distribution of a vaccine once it gets requisite clearance, said Trump. He also said that 'tremendous work' is being done on therapeutics, or non-vaccine treatment. The US government is looking at such methods 'very, very strongly'. The nation's Covid case tally has crossed 45 lakh, the highest in the world, with over 1.52 lakh deaths so far. The pandemic is set to be the biggest issue, apart from alleged discrimination against African-Americans, in the upcoming Presidential polls in the US. Elections are slated to be held in November 2020, although Trump has called for a postponement which was met with stern opposition. Watch the full video for more.
From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3. LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over. Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus. All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved. India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark. Watch the full video for more details.
