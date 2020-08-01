Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 3)
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 3)

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 3)

KDKA-TV Sports’ Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 2) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 2)

KDKA-TV Sports’ Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 09:10Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 1) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 31, 2020 (Pt. 1)

KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:00Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 30, 2020 (Pt. 2) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 30, 2020 (Pt. 2)

KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:39Published