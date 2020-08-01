First Forecast Weather August 1, 2020 (Today)

Shannon O'Donnell A big rush of marine air will cool down the Sound this first weekend of August. After early clouds and drizzle, we… https://t.co/lbIrDfgcNI 2 hours ago

KSLA First Alert Weather First Alert! Not too hot, not too humid this weekend. We're tracking a pleasant start to August on KSLA News 12 at… https://t.co/LGpDwFNmp4 6 hours ago

WDVM Weather While temperatures may be below average to start the first day of August, showers and storms during the afternoon a… https://t.co/uW7MCnphNM 6 hours ago

sww1235 RT @gdead: Things I’m not paying attention to this weekend: - Next week’s Las Vegas weather forecast - The status of any flights - Which p… 7 hours ago

13 Weather Authority COOLER WEEKEND: Unlike July, the first weekend of August will be a cool one, with average high temperatures over 10… https://t.co/T2TGufw5sj 7 hours ago

Jason Stiff We had fantastic #weather today around northern #California as #July on a seasonably hot note. We'll begin #August… https://t.co/6IgBPlDI33 8 hours ago

Action News Now We had fantastic #weather today around northern #California as #July on a seasonably hot note. We'll begin #August… https://t.co/9ktMCKjedI 8 hours ago