First Forecast Weather August 1, 2020 (Today)

Shannon O'Donnell A big rush of marine air will cool down the Sound this first weekend of August. After early clouds and drizzle, we… https://t.co/lbIrDfgcNI 2 hours ago
KSLA First Alert Weather First Alert! Not too hot, not too humid this weekend. We're tracking a pleasant start to August on KSLA News 12 at… https://t.co/LGpDwFNmp4 6 hours ago
WDVM Weather While temperatures may be below average to start the first day of August, showers and storms during the afternoon a… https://t.co/uW7MCnphNM 6 hours ago
sww1235 RT @gdead: Things I’m not paying attention to this weekend:
- Next week’s Las Vegas weather forecast
- The status of any flights
- Which p… 7 hours ago
13 Weather Authority COOLER WEEKEND: Unlike July, the first weekend of August will be a cool one, with average high temperatures over 10… https://t.co/T2TGufw5sj 7 hours ago
Jason Stiff We had fantastic #weather today around northern #California as #July on a seasonably hot note. We'll begin #August… https://t.co/6IgBPlDI33 8 hours ago
Action News Now We had fantastic #weather today around northern #California as #July on a seasonably hot note. We'll begin #August… https://t.co/9ktMCKjedI 8 hours ago
WDVM Weather Some showers and storms are in for the first day of August. As we head into next week, we look to see temperatures… https://t.co/fVTbtQF70O 8 hours ago
7 First Alert Forecast-073120-11p7 First Alert Forecast-073120-11p
Extreme heat carries into the weekendExcessive Heat Warnings start the weekend and monsoon tries to make a comeback
FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning just extended through Monday!We are wrapping up the hottest month ever on record here in Phoenix and we're still tracking dangerously hot weather heading into August, too.