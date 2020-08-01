Global  
 

First Forecast Weather August 1, 2020 (Today)
Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A chance of rain this afternoon.
Tweets about this

ShannonODKOMO

Shannon O'Donnell A big rush of marine air will cool down the Sound this first weekend of August. After early clouds and drizzle, we… https://t.co/lbIrDfgcNI 2 hours ago

KSLAWeather

KSLA First Alert Weather First Alert! Not too hot, not too humid this weekend. We're tracking a pleasant start to August on KSLA News 12 at… https://t.co/LGpDwFNmp4 6 hours ago

WDVMWeather

WDVM Weather While temperatures may be below average to start the first day of August, showers and storms during the afternoon a… https://t.co/uW7MCnphNM 6 hours ago

sww1235

sww1235 RT @gdead: Things I’m not paying attention to this weekend: - Next week’s Las Vegas weather forecast - The status of any flights - Which p… 7 hours ago

13wxauthority

13 Weather Authority COOLER WEEKEND: Unlike July, the first weekend of August will be a cool one, with average high temperatures over 10… https://t.co/T2TGufw5sj 7 hours ago

JasonStiff

Jason Stiff We had fantastic #weather today around northern #California as #July on a seasonably hot note. We'll begin #August… https://t.co/6IgBPlDI33 8 hours ago

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now We had fantastic #weather today around northern #California as #July on a seasonably hot note. We'll begin #August… https://t.co/9ktMCKjedI 8 hours ago

WDVMWeather

WDVM Weather Some showers and storms are in for the first day of August. As we head into next week, we look to see temperatures… https://t.co/fVTbtQF70O 8 hours ago


7 First Alert Forecast-073120-11p [Video]

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:48Published
Extreme heat carries into the weekend [Video]

Extreme heat carries into the weekend

Excessive Heat Warnings start the weekend and monsoon tries to make a comeback

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:49Published
FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning just extended through Monday! [Video]

FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning just extended through Monday!

We are wrapping up the hottest month ever on record here in Phoenix and we're still tracking dangerously hot weather heading into August, too.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:00Published