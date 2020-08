First winds from Hurricane Isaias hit southern Florida

The first winds from Hurricane Isaias hit southern Florida at 3:30 am local time today (August 1st).

"The storm announced its arrival by toppling plants on my screened-in porch," said filmer Larry Richardson from Delray Beach.

"After a bout of gusty winds and a little rain, the squall line moved on, and the skies cleared.

We had our first damage, too.

An old palm frond broke off a tree in our yard," he added.