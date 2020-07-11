Bhopal streets deserted on Eid al-Adha amid 10-day COVID lockdown

While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "The cases of COVID-19 infection have increased in Madhya Pradesh, but the recovery rate has improved." "We have adequate treatment facilities in the state," Narottam Mishra added.
An artist made eco-friendly goats ahead of 'Eid al-Adha' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to save the environment. The president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari requested artist to create eco-friendly goats amid COVID-19 pandemic. He urged religious leaders of Muslim community to sacrifice eco-friendly goats in order to save the nature and infection due to COVID-19 outbreak. While speaking to ANI, the president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari said, "It is responsibility of all Hindus and Muslims to save the environment. If we can celebrate dry Holi or can play it with the help of flower petals or on the occasion of Diwali, we don't burst crackers to save environment." "I request all religious leaders (dharma gurus) of Muslim community that if you want to save the nature or infection due to coronavirus pandemic, then you should give sacrifice of eco-friendly goats," he added.
Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.
On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali offered namaz at the mosque. While offering namaz, social distancing norms were followed to contain the spread of COVID-19. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 lockdown.
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered prayers at his residence on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. On the auspicious day, he said, "We all have offered prayers from our home. Social distancing norms were followed across country. I wish this Eid brings lot of happiness in your lives. We all have prayed for the welfare of the country."
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a..
