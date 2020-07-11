Global  
 

Bhopal streets deserted on Eid al-Adha amid 10-day COVID lockdown
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s
Bhopal streets deserted on Eid al-Adha amid 10-day COVID lockdown

Bhopal streets deserted on Eid al-Adha amid 10-day COVID lockdown

Streets were deserted on the occasion of Eid-al-Adah in Bhopal on August 01 after the state capital went into a complete 10-day lockdown in view of rising coronavirus cases.

Bhopal's District Collector, Avinash Lavania, said, "I thank people for cooperating with us and celebrating the festival at their homes."

