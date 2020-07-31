KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/1)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!



Tweets about this KDKA WEATHER: It's going to be a sunny and warm Wednesday before some rain chances move in tomorrow evening. Get your mo… https://t.co/bBlnXhBU1a 3 days ago Robert Fink RT @KristinEmery: Sunshine breaking through after a cloudy morning! I'm tracking a bit of a break from the heat today... but not for long.… 4 days ago Kristin Emery Sunshine breaking through after a cloudy morning! I'm tracking a bit of a break from the heat today... but not for… https://t.co/GSVbxWaM8B 4 days ago Richard Lee Manner RT @LisaWashing: Who's that looking over my shoulder ? Oh, just me and @MaryOursWX during a break. If you missed #KDKA Sunday morning news,… 6 days ago Lisa Washington Who's that looking over my shoulder ? Oh, just me and @MaryOursWX during a break. If you missed #KDKA Sunday mornin… https://t.co/tW4V8n6PaV 6 days ago Andy Huffner RT @MaryOursWX: Good morning! I'm in for @RonSmileyWx! A stray shower still lingering this morning for areas south of #Pittsburgh and more… 1 week ago Mary Ours Good morning! I'm in for @RonSmileyWx! A stray shower still lingering this morning for areas south of #Pittsburgh a… https://t.co/MhfmS9QPhZ 1 week ago