Tracking Hurricane Isaias 8/1 6AM
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 06:08s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Isaias 8/1 6AM
CBS4's Lissette Gonzalez has the latest on Hurricane Isaias track.
Hurricane Isaias on track toward East Coast

Hurricane Isaias strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moved towards the Bahamas and Florida...
Florida braces as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

Forecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane...
Hurricane warning issued for parts of Florida

Florida and the East Coast are bracing for impact as states watch the track of Hurricane Isaias....
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias

Take a look at the eye of Hurricane Isaias in the Caribbean from aboard a NOAA aircraft on Friday. The NOAA Hurricane Hunters shared the video.

Broward Residents Prepare For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Broward Residents Prepare For Hurricane Isaias

Broward has 34 shelters available if needed ahead of Hurricane Isaias as residents make preparations

CBS4's Craig Setzer Talks To National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham About Hurricane Isaias [Video]

CBS4's Craig Setzer Talks To National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham About Hurricane Isaias

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer talks to NHC Director Ken Graham about Hurricane Isaias.

