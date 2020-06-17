Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08Published
Amit Shah urges youth to read Tilak to 'solve many problems in life'"Today is the day 100 years ago that we lost a great soul. I, on behalf of the entire country pay tribute to his soul. I would also appeal to the youth of the..
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Bal Gangadhar Tilak Indian independence activist
6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources