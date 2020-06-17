Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Global  
 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary.

Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle.

He also urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter.

"Today is the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

I, on behalf of the entire country, pay tribute to the great soul.

I would also like to appeal to the youth to read about his life.

If you want to know about India and its history, read about Tilak," Shah said.

He added, "It has been hundred years since he has been martyred but even today, but even today, his personality, work, and thought is just as relevant today as it was back then.

It shows that he was a visionary leader.

Reading about Tilak will help solve many problems of life." Earlier, Shah also tweeted hailing Tilak's contribution to the freedom movement.

Shah was speaking at 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar which was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

