Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes

Bakrid 2020: Check foods mentioned in the Holy QuranThe festival of Bakrid comes nearly 70 days after the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
DNA
Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancingConcertina wires and barricades were placed at many intersections in the city to prevent free movement of people, they said. People preferred to offer Eid..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi extends Eid greetingsPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society...
IndiaTimes
Eid-ul-Adha 2020: SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to wish your loved ones on BakridThis year, the COVID-19 pandemic has marred the Eid celebrations with most places restricting the congregational prayers because of social distancing guidelines...
DNA
Amitabh New
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Big B looks forward to ‘visits of the doctors and nurses’, wonders ‘what the next ...Amitabh Bachchan, who is presently getting treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, took to his blog late Thursday to update his followers about his..
WorldNews
Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
Bhopal streets deserted on Eid al-Adha amid 10-day COVID lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
Eid al-Adha 2020: Maulana Firangi offers prayers at Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
Why is Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas considering learning Arabic?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 12:00Published
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 12:00Published
Nick Jonas still smitten with beautiful bride on her birthday
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Coronavirus updates: Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021; Lena Dunham has lingering symptoms; MLB continues to struggleDr. Fauci remains confident that a vaccine will be ready by early next year. Lena Dunham reveals she had COVID-19. More news Saturday.
USATODAY.com
Centre decides to allow export of indigenous ventilators as Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.15%The high-level Group of Ministers (GOM) on Covid-19 has agreed to the health ministry's proposal to allow the export of indigenously made ventilators. The..
IndiaTimes
As western Europe sizzles many flock to beaches and ignore COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30Published
At 2.15% India's Covid-19 fatality rate lowest since first lockdown: Health ministryThe country's total number of recoveries from Covid-19 has surged close to 11 lakh, while the case fatality rate has declined from 3.33 per cent in mid-June to..
IndiaTimes
