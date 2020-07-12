Global  
 

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:18s - Published
On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers.

Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'.

Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field.

Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask.

Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival.

Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.

