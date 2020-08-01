People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.
Streets were deserted on the occasion of Eid-al-Adah in Bhopal on August 01 after the state capital went into a complete 10-day lockdown in view of rising coronavirus cases. Bhopal's District Collector, Avinash Lavania, said, "I thank people for cooperating with us and celebrating the festival at their homes."
Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Due to modern technology the age old traditional of Calligraphy art in Kashmir is dying and in order to preserve this, a Kashmiri girl Saima is taking keen interest to preserve the ages-old traditional Kashmiri art. Saima, who originally hails from Anantnag district of Kashmir valley, is presently living in Srinagar Raj Bagh area. Since childhood, Saima wanted to do something in Urdu Calligraphy art and in order to achieve her goal, she did a three years degree course in Urdu calligraphy from Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, a government institute in Srinagar. Calligraphy, which is known as "Khattati" in Persian and "Khusnavisi" in Urdu, is popular all over the world especially in Islamic countries. The art of calligraphy was so popular in Kashmir valley but lost its popularity with time.
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total of COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Uttar Pradesh so far. "A total of 51,354 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. The death toll is at 1,677," said Prasad on COVID-19 situation in the state.
On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali offered namaz at the mosque. While offering namaz, social distancing norms were followed to contain..