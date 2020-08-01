Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

As Srinagar is reeling under COVID-19 lockdown, people celebrated the festival of Eid al-Adha at their homes on August 01.

Locals are avoiding from visiting mosques to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Security personnel kept a strict vigil in Srinagar to avoid unnecessary movement of public.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes [Video]

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published
Bhopal streets deserted on Eid al-Adha amid 10-day COVID lockdown [Video]

Bhopal streets deserted on Eid al-Adha amid 10-day COVID lockdown

Streets were deserted on the occasion of Eid-al-Adah in Bhopal on August 01 after the state capital went into a complete 10-day lockdown in view of rising coronavirus cases. Bhopal's District Collector, Avinash Lavania, said, "I thank people for cooperating with us and celebrating the festival at their homes."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow [Video]

Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Lockdowns rob Dal of its romance, shikarawallahs of their livelihood

 Rows of desolate shikaras anchored on the banks of Srinagar’s picture perfect Dal lake remind 75-year-old Ghulam Ahmad Kallu of the not-so-perfect yet..
IndiaTimes
Kashmiri girl working towards preserving Calligraphy art [Video]

Kashmiri girl working towards preserving Calligraphy art

Due to modern technology the age old traditional of Calligraphy art in Kashmir is dying and in order to preserve this, a Kashmiri girl Saima is taking keen interest to preserve the ages-old traditional Kashmiri art. Saima, who originally hails from Anantnag district of Kashmir valley, is presently living in Srinagar Raj Bagh area. Since childhood, Saima wanted to do something in Urdu Calligraphy art and in order to achieve her goal, she did a three years degree course in Urdu calligraphy from Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, a government institute in Srinagar. Calligraphy, which is known as "Khattati" in Persian and "Khusnavisi" in Urdu, is popular all over the world especially in Islamic countries. The art of calligraphy was so popular in Kashmir valley but lost its popularity with time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UP COVID update: 51,354 patients recovered so far [Video]

UP COVID update: 51,354 patients recovered so far

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total of COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Uttar Pradesh so far. "A total of 51,354 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. The death toll is at 1,677," said Prasad on COVID-19 situation in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus updates: Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021; Lena Dunham has lingering symptoms; MLB continues to struggle

 Dr. Fauci remains confident that a vaccine will be ready by early next year. Lena Dunham reveals she had COVID-19. More news Saturday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eid al-Adha 2020: Maulana Firangi offers prayers at Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah [Video]

Eid al-Adha 2020: Maulana Firangi offers prayers at Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali offered namaz at the mosque. While offering namaz, social distancing norms were followed to contain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
Eid al-Adha 2020: Shahnawaz Hussain offers prayers from home amid COVID [Video]

Eid al-Adha 2020: Shahnawaz Hussain offers prayers from home amid COVID

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered prayers at his residence on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. On the auspicious day, he said, "We all have offered prayers from our home. Social distancing norms were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic [Video]

Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic

Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published