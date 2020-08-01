People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

As Srinagar is reeling under COVID-19 lockdown, people celebrated the festival of Eid al-Adha at their homes on August 01.

Locals are avoiding from visiting mosques to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Security personnel kept a strict vigil in Srinagar to avoid unnecessary movement of public.