Person carrying meat in truck beaten up, one arrested: Gurugram ACP

Gurgaon City
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Amit Shah tests +ve, admitted to Medanta hospital in GurgaonHome minister Amit Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. “My health is fine, but I am being admitted..
IndiaTimes
Randeep Guleria-led AIIMS team likely to visit Medanta to oversee Amit Shah's Covid-19 treatmentA team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted..
IndiaTimes
