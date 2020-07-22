Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Person carrying meat in truck beaten up, one arrested: Gurugram ACP
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Person carrying meat in truck beaten up, one arrested: Gurugram ACP

Person carrying meat in truck beaten up, one arrested: Gurugram ACP

An unarmed man was bashed with hammer by goons in Gurugram on August 01.

The video depicting the incident went viral on social media.

Speaking on this incident, Gurugram ACP, Pritpal Singh said, "A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up and taken away by a group of men.

He sustained severe injuries.

When police intercepted, this group created a ruckus.

One person named Pradeep has been arrested.

Efforts are on to nab others," said Singh.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gurgaon Gurgaon City

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

Amit Shah tests +ve, admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon

 Home minister Amit Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. “My health is fine, but I am being admitted..
IndiaTimes

Randeep Guleria-led AIIMS team likely to visit Medanta to oversee Amit Shah's Covid-19 treatment

 A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

journo_abheet

Abheet | अभीत RT @NewsMobileIndia: A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up & taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injuries.… 3 days ago

RajRockstaar

Raj Rockstaar RT @ANI: A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up & taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injuries. When police… 3 days ago

NewsWords3

News Words A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up & taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injuri… https://t.co/2DlHfDQBe6 3 days ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up & taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injuri… https://t.co/awmIvnTU6g 3 days ago

thefirstindia

First India A person carrying #meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up & taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injur… https://t.co/m5JUdrgTcu 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Underwater Diver Swims Amidst Sharks [Video]

Underwater Diver Swims Amidst Sharks

This underwater diver dived in the middle of sharks. He held out a piece of meat as bait for one of them and made them follow his hand, followed by them finally managing to eat it. He also petted the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:19Published