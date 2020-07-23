Global  
 

Wisconsin Statewide Mask Mandate Begins Saturday
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Gov.

Tony Evers of Wisconsin instituted a statewide mask mandate, which is in effect starting Saturday (1:45) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - August 1, 2020

0
Wisconsin Gov. Evers: Statewide mask mandate still under consideration

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he is still evaluating a potential statewide mask mandate but did not...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times


Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide...
Seattle Times - Published


pit_hater

WOW County Jeff RT @lkwhite: More than a dozen Wisconsin sheriffs have said they won't enforce @GovEvers statewide mask mandate. Counties: Adams, Oneida, V… 7 minutes ago

half_witt

Mike RT @MollyBeck: Wisconsin bankers come out in support of @GovEvers' statewide mask mandate: "For those financial institutions that had been… 22 minutes ago

Nick_Sweet30

Nick Sweet RT @WSBT: Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on… 4 hours ago

EM_SVC

⚠️ 911 ⚠️ Check out a great #article In Reversal, Wisconsin Governor Issues Statewide Mask Mandate https://t.co/fL9yK6nwZB 7 hours ago

_AbeRocksvold_

Abe Rocksvold Amen👏🏼 Literally 5 Wisconsin counties make up 62% of all COVID cases in the state. There are 72 counties total. Sta… https://t.co/61OGJ9NIx9 7 hours ago

IanCJordan

Ian C Jordan How do we enforce this mask mandate when we are defunding the police? Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued… https://t.co/UhyUsh00rv 8 hours ago


These Wisconsin sheriffs say they won't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask order [Video]

These Wisconsin sheriffs say they won't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask order

On Thursday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order requiring anyone five years of age or older to wear a face covering while in an enclosed space with others.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:02Published
Here's what you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate for Wisconsin [Video]

Here's what you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate for Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued an executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors by anyone 5 years of age or over across the entire state.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:56Published
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide Amid Virus Surge [Video]

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide Amid Virus Surge

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published