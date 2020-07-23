Wisconsin Statewide Mask Mandate Begins Saturday
Gov.
Tony Evers of Wisconsin instituted a statewide mask mandate, which is in effect starting Saturday (1:45) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - August 1, 2020
WOW County Jeff RT @lkwhite: More than a dozen Wisconsin sheriffs have said they won't enforce @GovEvers statewide mask mandate. Counties: Adams, Oneida, V… 7 minutes ago
Mike RT @MollyBeck: Wisconsin bankers come out in support of @GovEvers' statewide mask mandate:
"For those financial institutions that had been… 22 minutes ago
Nick Sweet RT @WSBT: Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on… 4 hours ago
⚠️ 911 ⚠️ Check out a great #article In Reversal, Wisconsin Governor Issues Statewide Mask Mandate https://t.co/fL9yK6nwZB 7 hours ago
Abe Rocksvold Amen👏🏼 Literally 5 Wisconsin counties make up 62% of all COVID cases in the state. There are 72 counties total. Sta… https://t.co/61OGJ9NIx9 7 hours ago
Ian C Jordan How do we enforce this mask mandate when we are defunding the police? Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued… https://t.co/UhyUsh00rv 8 hours ago
These Wisconsin sheriffs say they won't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask orderOn Thursday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order requiring anyone five years of age or older to wear a face covering while in an enclosed space with others.
Here's what you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate for WisconsinGov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued an executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors by anyone 5 years of age or over across the entire state.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide Amid Virus SurgeWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and..