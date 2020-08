WASHINGTON (AP) β€” As Joe Biden nears the announcement of his vice presidential choice, the top...



Related videos from verified sources Klobuchar Drops out of VP Race to Make Room for a Woman of Color



Klobuchar Drops Out of VP Race to Make Room for a Woman of Color On Thursday, Senator Amy Klobuchar removed herself as a contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate. The senator encouraged the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published on June 19, 2020 Klobuchar Withdraws From Veep Contest



Business Insider reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden's vice president. On Thursday, she spoke to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. She said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published on June 19, 2020