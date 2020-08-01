KAJILLIONAIRE movie

KAJILLIONAIRE movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy.

Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity.

During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Directed by Miranda July starring Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Diana Maria Riva, Mark Ivanir release date September 18, 2020