Amar Singh dies at 64
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01.

He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months.

Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at..
Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow

Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories

Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories

As the first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as the 'beginning of a new era in our military history'. The jets will not only provide a much-needed boost to Air Force's ageing fleet, but will increase India's air superiority at a time when there is tension along the LAC with China. However, the broader question that still remains is how India intends to fill the gaps in the air defense systems? What can India do to indigenise defense production in the country? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

China Three Gorges Mulls $4 Billion Stake Sale in Overseas Unit

 (Bloomberg) — China Three Gorges Corp. is exploring selling a stake worth as much as $4 billion in the state-owned power company's overseas asset portfolio,..
Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh

 SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Monday helped by a weak dollar and expected US stimulus measures but gains were capped by rising global coronavirus cases..
Rajya Sabha leader Amar Singh passes away

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after...
Amar Singh, man for all parties

Tumultuous career saw the RS MP's close ties with Mulayam Singh Yadav and actors Amitabh Bachhan...
Indian politician Amar Singh dies at 64

He was an influential power-broker and played an important role in UP politics
