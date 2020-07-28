Amar Singh dies at 64

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amar Singh (politician) Indian politician
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes awayRajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at..
DNA
Samajwadi Party Political party in India
Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence(India)
26,000 handmade rakhis presented to defence minister Rajnath Singh for soldiers in Ladakh
IndiaTimes
Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:32Published
Singapore Country in Southeast Asia
China Three Gorges Mulls $4 Billion Stake Sale in Overseas Unit(Bloomberg) — China Three Gorges Corp. is exploring selling a stake worth as much as $4 billion in the state-owned power company’s overseas asset portfolio,..
WorldNews
Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weighSINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Monday helped by a weak dollar and expected US stimulus measures but gains were capped by rising global coronavirus cases..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources