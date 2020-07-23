Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gigi Hadid gushes over 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik in sweet post
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Gigi Hadid gushes over 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik in sweet post

Gigi Hadid gushes over 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik in sweet post

Pregnant Gigi Hadid gushed over her "baby daddy" Zayn Malik in a sweet Instagram post in which she shared a picture of them kissing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Baby daddy': Gigi Hadid gushes over Zayn Malik in sweet post


ContactMusic - Published

Gigi Hadid Just Shared A Super Cute Pic of Her Kissing Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid‘s latest Instagram pic has us with all the feelings! The 25-year-old model shared a...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Gigi Hadid gushes over 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik in sweet post #GigiHadid #ZaynMalik #CelebrityNews https://t.co/W6CYkqOwgA 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Charlie Puth sitting on unreleased song with Zayn Malik [Video]

Charlie Puth sitting on unreleased song with Zayn Malik

Charlie Puth has revealed he has an unreleased song with Zayn Malik on his hard drive.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published
Gigi Hadid revealed her year-long interior design project [Video]

Gigi Hadid revealed her year-long interior design project

Gigi Hadid’s home is a color explosion like we would never expect

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:40Published
'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary [Video]

'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary

Harry Styles has paid tribute to his One Direction bandmates on their 10th anniversary, telling Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik that he loves them "so much"

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:35Published