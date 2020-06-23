Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world

Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world

Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020.

He had been hospitalised in Singapore.

Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes.

He had been battling health issues for a long time.

On March 22, he had tweeted a video from his hospital bed, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 3 weeks earlier, he had debunked rumours of his death with a message titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

A month earlier, he had posted a rapprochement message for actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The two had been close friends till a falling out around a decade ago.

In the political world, Singh had been considered close to Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, until he quit the party in 2010.

A year later, he floated the Rashtriya Lok Manch which didn't perform well in the subsequent elections.

In 2014, he had joined Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amar Singh (politician) Amar Singh (politician) Indian politician

Amar Singh dies at 64 [Video]

Amar Singh dies at 64

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Singapore Singapore Country in Southeast Asia

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at..
DNA

China Three Gorges Mulls $4 Billion Stake Sale in Overseas Unit

 (Bloomberg) — China Three Gorges Corp. is exploring selling a stake worth as much as $4 billion in the state-owned power company’s overseas asset portfolio,..
WorldNews

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Smart India Hackathon 2020: PM Modi sheds light on essence of NEP 2020 [Video]

Smart India Hackathon 2020: PM Modi sheds light on essence of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 01, addressed students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020. While addressing the children, PM Modi briefed them about the new education policy introduced in the country. He said, "National Education Policy 2020 announced recently has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st century of our country". "India's National Education Policy 2020 is about the spirit which reflects that we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorising to critical thinking," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published
Focusing on modernizing education system for quality: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon [Video]

Focusing on modernizing education system for quality: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 01, addressed students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020. He said that the Centre is focusing on the quality of education in India. "We are focusing on the quality of education in India. Our attempts have been to make our education system the most advance and modern for students of our country," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav Indian politician and former chief minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh.


Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes [Video]

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published
Amitabh New [Video]

Amitabh New

Amitabh New

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery [Video]

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes. Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him. I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon," he further added. Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. Big B was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

People in Srinagar celebrate Eid al-Adha at homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

As Srinagar is reeling under COVID-19 lockdown, people celebrated the festival of Eid al-Adha at their homes on August 01. Locals are avoiding from visiting mosques to contain the spread of COVID-19. Security personnel kept a strict vigil in Srinagar to avoid unnecessary movement of public.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow [Video]

Akhilesh Yadav joins Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Bal Gangadhar Tilak Indian independence activist

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement [Video]

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter. "Today is the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. I, on behalf of the entire country, pay tribute to the great soul. I would also like to appeal to the youth to read about his life. If you want to know about India and its history, read about Tilak," Shah said. He added, "It has been hundred years since he has been martyred but even today, but even today, his personality, work, and thought is just as relevant today as it was back then. It shows that he was a visionary leader. Reading about Tilak will help solve many problems of life." Earlier, Shah also tweeted hailing Tilak's contribution to the freedom movement. Shah was speaking at 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar which was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:07Published

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a visionary leader: PM Modi, Amit Shah on his 100th death anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the icons of India's freedom..
DNA
Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak [Video]

Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 01 attended a special event on the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat', organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in the national capital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Political party in India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away at 64 in Singapore

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passes away in Singapore on August 1.Amar...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow [Video]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Indian embassy in Moscow on June 23. Defence Minister is on a three-day visit to Moscow. He will attend a military parade in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published