Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 01, addressed students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020. While addressing the children, PM Modi briefed them about the new education policy introduced in the country. He said, "National Education Policy 2020 announced recently has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st century of our country". "India's National Education Policy 2020 is about the spirit which reflects that we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorising to critical thinking," PM Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 01, addressed students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020. He said that the Centre is focusing on the quality of education in India. "We are focusing on the quality of education in India. Our attempts have been to make our education system the most advance and modern for students of our country," he said.
On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.
A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes. Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him. I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon," he further added. Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. Big B was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.
As Srinagar is reeling under COVID-19 lockdown, people celebrated the festival of Eid al-Adha at their homes on August 01. Locals are avoiding from visiting mosques to contain the spread of COVID-19. Security personnel kept a strict vigil in Srinagar to avoid unnecessary movement of public.
Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter. "Today is the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. I, on behalf of the entire country, pay tribute to the great soul. I would also like to appeal to the youth to read about his life. If you want to know about India and its history, read about Tilak," Shah said. He added, "It has been hundred years since he has been martyred but even today, but even today, his personality, work, and thought is just as relevant today as it was back then. It shows that he was a visionary leader. Reading about Tilak will help solve many problems of life." Earlier, Shah also tweeted hailing Tilak's contribution to the freedom movement. Shah was speaking at 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar which was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 01 attended a special event on the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat', organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in the national capital.