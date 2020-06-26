Global  
 

Movies to watch in August

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Movies to watch in August

Movies to watch in August

Christopher Nolan's latest thriller Tenet, Netflix superhero flick ProjectPower and coming-of-age comedy drama Work It are among the films beingreleased this month.


Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan English–American filmmaker

Janelle Monae's Horror Film Antebellum Off Release Schedule [Video]

Janelle Monae's Horror Film Antebellum Off Release Schedule

Janelle Monae is slated to star in the horror film, 'Antebellum'. Due to COVID-19, 'Antebellum''s release date has been moved. The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen. Gizmodo reports the film was pushed back to August 21st. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release.

Credit: Wochit News
Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' release again [Video]

Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' release again

The debut of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film 'Tenet' has been shelved by Warner Bros. who, after shuffling the spy action thriller's premiere date three times, has removed the movie from its theatre schedule in the U.S.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Epic Games' 'Fortnite' Hosting Christopher-Nolan Themed Movie Night | THR News [Video]

Epic Games' 'Fortnite' Hosting Christopher-Nolan Themed Movie Night | THR News

Epic Games' battle royale hit 'Fortnite' is hosting a Christopher Nolan-themed movie night on Friday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Tenet (film) Tenet (film) upcoming film by Christopher Nolan

AMC Theaters plans to reopen more than 100 locations in the US starting August 20th

 Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

AMC Theaters has detailed its plans to reopen movie theaters throughout the US, in addition to a new deadline for its..
The Verge
'Tenet' Set to Open First Overseas in August | THR News [Video]

'Tenet' Set to Open First Overseas in August | THR News

'Tenet' will now open first overseas in more than 70 countries starting on Aug. 26, followed by select U.S. cities on Sept. 3 in advance of the long Labor Day weekend.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company

Netflix Launches Worldwide Test of ‘Shuffle Play’ Option [Video]

Netflix Launches Worldwide Test of ‘Shuffle Play’ Option

For the past month, Netflix has been testing out a new randomized content playing feature called “Shuffle Play” on select customers' TV devices.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence [Video]

Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence

Based on true events, Netflix and Red Chillies' Class of '83 is the gritty story of a policeman failed by the system. Will Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol) be able to fulfil his purpose or will the fire he ignites burn his own house down? Watch our interview with Bobby Deol, who takes us through his journey in the films, from being a 90s heartthrob, to witnessing a slump, and now staging a comeback.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Who is Sarah Cooper? Viral Trump impersonator appears at DNC, bags TV specials

 Comedian Sarah Cooper just bagged a Netflix special. Here are her thoughts on the viral Trump impressions that have launched her social media stardom.
USATODAY.com

AMC Plans To Open 100+ U.S. Theaters By August 20, Including Several North Texas Locations [Video]

AMC Plans To Open 100+ U.S. Theaters By August 20, Including Several North Texas Locations

AMC Theaters has announced that it plans to reopen approximately two-thirds of its U.S. locations by September 3. And 100+ U.S. theaters, including more than half-a-dozen in North Texas, will reopen by..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital
'You've Been Trumped Too' Trailer [Video]

'You've Been Trumped Too' Trailer

Youve Been Trumped Too Trailer - You've Been Trumped Too explores the deeply troubling confrontation between Mr Trump and Molly Forbes. You've Been Trumped Too is released on demand on iTunes, Amazon,..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO
Lacrosse Players Break Down Lacrosse Scenes from Movies [Video]

Lacrosse Players Break Down Lacrosse Scenes from Movies

Premiere Lacrosse League players Paul Rabil and Kyle Harrison break down lacrosse scenes from movies, including 'American Pie,' 'Mean Girls,' 'The Grizzlies,' 'Crooked Arrows,' 'Teen Wolf' and 'A..

Credit: GQ