Movies to watch in August

Janelle Monae is slated to star in the horror film, 'Antebellum'. Due to COVID-19, 'Antebellum''s release date has been moved. The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen. Gizmodo reports the film was pushed back to August 21st. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release.
The debut of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film 'Tenet' has been shelved by Warner Bros. who, after shuffling the spy action thriller's premiere date three times, has removed the movie from its theatre schedule in the U.S.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Based on true events, Netflix and Red Chillies' Class of '83 is the gritty story of a policeman failed by the system. Will Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol) be able to fulfil his purpose or will the fire he ignites burn his own house down? Watch our interview with Bobby Deol, who takes us through his journey in the films, from being a 90s heartthrob, to witnessing a slump, and now staging a comeback.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:59Published
AMC Theaters has announced that it plans to reopen approximately two-thirds of its U.S. locations by September 3. And 100+ U.S. theaters, including more than half-a-dozen in North Texas, will reopen by..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40Published
Youve Been Trumped Too Trailer - You've Been Trumped Too explores the deeply troubling confrontation between Mr Trump and Molly Forbes. You've Been Trumped Too is released on demand on iTunes, Amazon,..