Japan's kabuki theatre resumes after lockdown Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published 51 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:05s - Published Japan's kabuki theatre resumes after lockdown Japan’s stately traditional kabuki theatre resumed performances on Saturday after a five-month break due to the novel coronavirus, with musicians in masks, actors farther apart on stage and only half the usual number of seats. 0

