Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This report was produced by Jonah Green.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

TikTok: US general manager Pappas says app 'here for the long run'

 US General Manager Vanessa Pappas defends the Chinese-owned app as President Trump threatens to ban it.
BBC News

Alienated by Trump, Suburban Voters Sour on G.O.P. in Battle for the House

 House Republicans are on the defensive in suburban strongholds as voters reject President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and calls for racial justice.
NYTimes.com

Trump still defers to Putin, even as he dismisses US intelligence and the allies

 Written by David E. Sanger On the eve of accepting the Republican nomination for president four years ago, Donald Trump declared that he would pull out of NATO..
WorldNews

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok: How would the US go about banning the Chinese app?

 There are several options, from preventing the app being downloaded, to blocking the firm's servers.
BBC News

Trump's TikTok ban, Hurricane Isaias, NHL's return: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump may sign an order to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S., Isaias heads toward Florida and more news to get your weekend started.
USATODAY.com

National Futures Association

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [Video]

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs [Video]

'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told his supporters in Texas that his administration "ended" an Obama-era rule intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation in suburbs. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things, we have a couple of options. We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," he said. Trump added that he would sign an executive order and take action as soon as Saturday. In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on TikTok application. The ban on access to TikTok was being considered over privacy concerns, Pompeo had added. Video-sharing application TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance. Recently, India had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, WeChat and Helo. Most of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies. The apps were banned with a view of threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published
Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok [Video]

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok

US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video servicepopular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin service,Douyin, is available for Chinese users. TikTok’s fun, goofy videos and ease ofuse has made it immensely popular, and US tech giants like Facebook andSnapchat see it as a competitive threat. But its Chinese ownership has raisedconcerns about the censorship of videos, including those critical of theChinese government, and the potential for sharing user data with Chineseofficials.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT)

If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT) ** · *Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the US operations of viral video app TikTok, even...
Business Insider - Published

Trump to reportedly order TikTok's owner ByteDance to sell its US operations

Trump to reportedly order TikTok's owner ByteDance to sell its US operations · Donald Trump is planning to sign an order directing the ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsmax


President Trump plans to sever TikTok from its Chinese owner, Bloomberg reports

President Trump plans to sever TikTok from its Chinese owner, Bloomberg reports Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge President Donald Trump intends to sign an order that would...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •NPR



Tweets about this

GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan RT @BBCWorld: TikTok 'here for the long run', says app's US general manager, after President Trump says he will ban it https://t.co/D2aCNZh… 5 seconds ago

01_djbhatt

धर्मेंद्र हिंदु RT @mvmeet: Modi Govt showed guts to stand against 'bully China'! Now the entire world stands with India! After India's 'Digital Strike'… 6 seconds ago

MadDogMargie

Margie Rhein ☆☆☆ RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Trump says he will ban TikTok from operating in the US Get those Commie Bastards Trump💪 @realDonaldTrump 9 seconds ago

GinnyMangum

Ginny Mangum RT @thehill: LAST NIGHT: President Trump returns to Joint Base Andrews. He told reporters aboard Air Force One that he plans to ban TikTok… 12 seconds ago

chrisnunley

Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. President Donald Trump says he will take action as early as today to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the U.… https://t.co/6JtySXEXTA 14 seconds ago

syskee

systemic keys RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump says he will ban the TikTok app in the United States as early as tomorrow 18 seconds ago

TriFit25

Tri&Design 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @SantaSurfing: Tic Tok Tik Tok!!! 💥💥 Our Boss is making a power move! China company possibly sharing US secrets on Tik Tok? 😳 Tik To… 23 seconds ago

liz_sutt

Ms. Liz 🌸 RT @liz_sutt: Trump just lost the coveted “tween” vote 😁 oh wait...they can’t vote. Awesome. We're not planning on going anywhere': TikTok'… 24 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday [Video]

President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday

President Donald Trump says he'll take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular video app TikTok from the U.S.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump [Video]

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published