Hong Kong postpones legislative election citing coronavirus surge

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patientsShares Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds on Saturday to house stable COVID-19 patients as the city battles a new wave of virus..
WorldNews
Hong Kong 'seeking arrest' of fleeing activistsSix activists, including some now in the UK, are reportedly wanted under the new security law.
BBC News
China-UK relations suffer over Hong Kong and Huawei
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:16Published
Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirusHONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources