Hong Kong postpones legislative election citing coronavirus surge

Delay by a year slammed by pro-democracy supporters who accuse authorities of using virus as excuse to avoid defeat.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a..

China-UK relations suffer over Hong Kong and Huawei China also accuses the UK of interfering in Chinese internal affairs.

Six activists, including some now in the UK, are reportedly wanted under the new security law.

Shares Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds on Saturday to house stable COVID-19 patients as the city battles a new wave of virus..

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced a delay to legislative elections, citing the risk posed by...