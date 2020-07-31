Global  
 

Hong Kong postpones legislative election citing coronavirus surge
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s
Hong Kong postpones legislative election citing coronavirus surge

Delay by a year slammed by pro-democracy supporters who accuse authorities of using virus as excuse to avoid defeat.

Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients

 Shares Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds on Saturday to house stable COVID-19 patients as the city battles a new wave of virus..
Hong Kong 'seeking arrest' of fleeing activists

 Six activists, including some now in the UK, are reportedly wanted under the new security law.
China-UK relations suffer over Hong Kong and Huawei [Video]

China-UK relations suffer over Hong Kong and Huawei

China also accuses the UK of interfering in Chinese internal affairs.

Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirus

 HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a..
Deutsche Welle - Published



