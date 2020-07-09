Mexico death toll overtakes UK as third-highest in the world

Mexico has the third-highest COVID-19 death toll globally after Brazil and the US.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he has 'mold' in lungs Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was taking antibiotics for an infection that left him feeling weak, chuckling in an online video about "mold" in his lungs, having spent weeks in isolation with coronavirus. Libby Hogan reports.

Controversial relaxation of gun laws is fuelling fears among experts that moves will add to already shocking levels of violence Firearms exports from Austria to..

Mexico reports at least 46,688 deaths with coronavirus, with only the US and Brazil recording higher numbers.

Brazil medics seek ICC probe of Bolsonaro gov't COVID-19 response Unions in hard-hit nation accuse government of being 'criminally negligent in its management' of coronavirus pandemic.

