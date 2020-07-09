Global  
 

Mexico death toll overtakes UK as third-highest in the world
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Mexico has the third-highest COVID-19 death toll globally after Brazil and the US.

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil medics seek ICC probe of Bolsonaro gov't COVID-19 response [Video]

Brazil medics seek ICC probe of Bolsonaro gov't COVID-19 response

Unions in hard-hit nation accuse government of being 'criminally negligent in its management' of coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:33Published

Coronavirus: Mexico's death toll becomes world's third highest

 Mexico reports at least 46,688 deaths with coronavirus, with only the US and Brazil recording higher numbers.
BBC News

Firearms exports to Brazil surge as gun ownership increases under Bolsonaro

 Controversial relaxation of gun laws is fuelling fears among experts that moves will add to already shocking levels of violence Firearms exports from Austria to..
WorldNews
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he has 'mold' in lungs [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he has 'mold' in lungs

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was taking antibiotics for an infection that left him feeling weak, chuckling in an online video about "mold" in his lungs, having spent weeks in isolation with coronavirus. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Mexico posts world's third-highest coronavirus death toll: Live

Mexico reports 46,688 fatalities, overtaking the UK to log the world's third-highest COVID-19 death...
Al Jazeera - Published

India virus deaths pass Italy's as floods hamper battle

India virus deaths pass Italy's as floods hamper battle New Delhi (AFP) July 31, 2020 India's coronavirus death toll passed 35,000 on Friday, overtaking...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide [Video]

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide

Donald Trump has made a very bold claim, according to reports at CNN. Trump is claiming that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from Covid-19. He is claiming this in comparison to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll [Video]

Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

Deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico climbed to over 35,000 on Sunday, surpassing Italy for the world's fourth-highest death toll. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Brazil's coronavirus death toll now world's second highest [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now world's second highest

WHO says while the situation in Brazil remains of 'concern', its health system was standing up to the pressure.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published