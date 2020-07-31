Northern England: Restrictions reimposed as COVID-19 cases surge



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Northern England Place in * England, * United Kingdom The crippling effect of coronavirus within communities



Data obtained by ITV News has revealed the crippling impact coronavirus is likely to have on towns and cities across the UK. With the full winding down of the furlough scheme by October, more than seven per cent of the UK's workforce could be unemployed by the end of the year, according to the Bank of England. But forecasts by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation predict the potential peak unemployment rate of up to 21% in some areas across the country by the end of 2020. According to the organisation, the likeliest hardest hit areas include coastal towns, traditional Labour voting areas of the West Midlands and Northern England and suburban London boroughs. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970