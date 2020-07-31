Global  
 

Northern England: Restrictions reimposed as COVID-19 cases surge

Northern England: Restrictions reimposed as COVID-19 cases surge

The prime minister has warned of the need to act fast to prevent a possible second wave.

The crippling effect of coronavirus within communities [Video]

The crippling effect of coronavirus within communities

Data obtained by ITV News has revealed the crippling impact coronavirus is likely to have on towns and cities across the UK. With the full winding down of the furlough scheme by October, more than seven per cent of the UK's workforce could be unemployed by the end of the year, according to the Bank of England. But forecasts by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation predict the potential peak unemployment rate of up to 21% in some areas across the country by the end of 2020. According to the organisation, the likeliest hardest hit areas include coastal towns, traditional Labour voting areas of the West Midlands and Northern England and suburban London boroughs. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown [Video]

Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England [Video]

Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the reasons behind the latest lockdown restrictions to be introduced across large parts of northern England – during a press conference in Downing Street..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published
Hancock defends new restrictions for northern England [Video]

Hancock defends new restrictions for northern England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the imposition of new restrictions for parts of northern England which bans households from visiting each other. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published