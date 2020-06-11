Global  
 

'Concerned about the revenue loss due to lockdown': CM Gehlot
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:19s
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 1 said that Rajasthan Government is concerned about the revenue loss due to lockdown.

"Last video conference with PM was on 17 June.

I'm writing to PM to hold VC with all CMs for 2 days so that everyone gets to speak.

We are concerned about revenue loss due to lockdown...I don't deem it fit to impose lockdown again, people should follow guidelines," said Gehlot.

