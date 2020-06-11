'Concerned about the revenue loss due to lockdown': CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Govt fixes COVID-19 testing and bed rates for private hospitals



In order to fight the coronavirus and give relief to the people, Rajasthan Government has taken a decision to fix the charges for treatment of patients in private hospitals in Rajasthan. Private labs in the state will not be able to charge more than Rs 2200 per examination for COVID-19 test and the hospital will not be able to charge more than Rs 2000 per day for normal bed and Rs 4000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators for patients admitted for treatment.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took this decision in a review meeting on the situation of COVID-19 spread in the state. He directed the officials of Medical and Health departments to ensure that no excess bills are charged from the COVID-19 patients in private hospitals. For this, orders should be issued under epidemic act and other provisions. He said that strict action will be taken against the hospital or lab charging excess money from the patients.During the meeting, the Chief Minister also said that a state-wide awareness campaign, starting from June 21, will be made a public campaign to restrict the spread. It will be ensured that every resident of the state remains vigilant towards his or her own health. The digital launch of the campaign will take place on 22 June, in which around 1 lakh people including the representatives and authorities up to panchayat level will be connected through virtual conferences across the state.

