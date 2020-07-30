Global  
 

As more schools stay online, one that opened now has a coronavirus problem
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:04s - Published
As more schools stay online, one that opened now has a coronavirus problem

As more schools stay online, one that opened now has a coronavirus problem

On the first day of classes on Thursday, the county health department notified Greenfield Central Junior High School in Indiana that a student had tested positive for the coronavirus.

