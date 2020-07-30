|
|
|
|
As more schools stay online, one that opened now has a coronavirus problem
|
As more schools stay online, one that opened now has a coronavirus problem
On the first day of classes on Thursday, the county health department notified Greenfield Central Junior High School in Indiana that a student had tested positive for the coronavirus.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
As more schools abandon plans for in-person classes, one that opened in Indiana this week had to...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|