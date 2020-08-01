Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias.

The storm -- pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) -- is the Atlantic's earliest storm on record to begin with an "I." As of 2 a.m.

Saturday, Isaias was about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas, and was moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.