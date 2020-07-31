Intel Officials Worry Trump's Hysteria Over Voting Fraud May Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

US President Donald Trump continues to insist that mail-in voting threatens election security.

But according to CNN, US intelligence officials on Friday dismissed the idea that foreign powers would be able to interfere on a mass scale.

Specifically, they said in a briefing that foreign powers wouldn't be able to produce and send fake ballots to voters and election authorities.