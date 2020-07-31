Global  
 

Intel Officials Worry Trump's Hysteria Over Voting Fraud May Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s
Intel Officials Worry Trump's Hysteria Over Voting Fraud May Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Intel Officials Worry Trump's Hysteria Over Voting Fraud May Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

US President Donald Trump continues to insist that mail-in voting threatens election security.

But according to CNN, US intelligence officials on Friday dismissed the idea that foreign powers would be able to interfere on a mass scale.

Specifically, they said in a briefing that foreign powers wouldn't be able to produce and send fake ballots to voters and election authorities.

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.

TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere'

 Is Microsoft buying TikTok? Will TikTok be banned? The video app said that it's here for the long run while President Trump has threatened a ban.
What’s Going On With TikTok? Here’s What We Know

 President Trump is talking about banning the app. TikTok may also sell its U.S. operations. Let’s sort through it all here.
