Tracking Hurricane Isaias 8/1 3PM
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Isaias 8/1 3PM
Chief meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Hurricane Isaias.
SpaceX has a 'go' from NASA to return 2 astronauts to Earth on Sunday as Hurricane Isaias threatens several Florida splashdown locations

SpaceX has a 'go' from NASA to return 2 astronauts to Earth on Sunday as Hurricane Isaias threatens several Florida splashdown locations · NASA on Saturday gave SpaceX a "go" to undock the company's first crewed space mission, called...
Business Insider - Published

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Wellecbs4.comCBC.caCBS NewsUSATODAY.com


Hurricane Isaias Could Delay First U.S. Astronaut Splashdown In Decades On Sunday

Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they...
cbs4.com - Published


'You must be honest when you come in,' Verdenia Baker says of those seeking shelter [Video]

'You must be honest when you come in,' Verdenia Baker says of those seeking shelter

Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker has a message for folks seeking shelter from Hurricane Isaias during the coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:09Published
Free sandbags given out in Martin County [Video]

Free sandbags given out in Martin County

The Martin County Public Works Department gave away free sandbags at East Ridge Park in Hobe Sound on Saturday as Hurricane Isaias approached the state of Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:32Published
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published