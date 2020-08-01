Tracking Hurricane Isaias 8/1 3PM

'You must be honest when you come in,' Verdenia Baker says of those seeking shelterPalm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker has a message for folks seeking shelter from Hurricane Isaias during the coronavirus.
Free sandbags given out in Martin CountyThe Martin County Public Works Department gave away free sandbags at East Ridge Park in Hobe Sound on Saturday as Hurricane Isaias approached the state of Florida.
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The..