U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:41s - Published
U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July

U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

Five U.S. states reported record increases in deaths on Friday, including Florida, which has in recent weeks been a hot spot of COVID-19 cases, and California, which became the first U.S. state to have over half a million cases.

Florida is among at least 18 states that saw cases more than double in July, when almost 25,000 people in the United States died of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Friday predicted that deaths would rise in the coming weeks, forecasting between 168,000 and 182,000 total fatalities by August 22.

The CDC predicting deaths will rise fastest in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Washington state.

A top White House pandemic advisor, Dr. Deborah Birx, has said the virus appeared to be shifting away from Sunbelt states, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, and moving into the Midwest.

The CDC also released a study that said COVID-19 had spread to nearly half the staff and campers at a sleep-away camp in Georgia over a week and a half ago.

According to the CDC the investigation demonstrated "that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, contrary to early reports, might play an important role in transmission." Meanwhile, the race for a vaccine marches on.

The Trump administration said on Friday that two major drug companies will supply the U.S. government with 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The agreement calls for the U.S. government to pay French drug maker Sanofi and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to supply it with enough vaccines for 50 million people, with the option to buy another 500 million doses.




Florida State in the southeastern United States

Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

 Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the US state of Florida, where officials said..
USATODAY.com
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The storm -- pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) -- is the Atlantic's earliest storm on record to begin with an "I." As of 2 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas, and was moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Live Updates

 The Category 1 storm may hit Florida’s coast, further testing a state that has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Florida governor on approaching Hurricane Isaias

 Hurricane Isaias ripped shingles off roofs and blew over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas early on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast...
USATODAY.com

Deborah Birx American physician and diplomat

'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor [Video]

'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor

Dr. Joseph Varon is frustrated. A surge in COVID-19 patients is straining his Houston, Texas hospital and yet, every day, he sees people on the street who are not wearing masks and not physically distancing. Conway G. Gittens has his story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:06Published

Coronavirus Live Updates: Birx Urges Bar Closures and Limits on Gatherings

 Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, said several states needed to take action. Vietnam will evacuate tourists..
NYTimes.com
Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks [Video]

Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks

[NFA] President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:29Published

Sanofi French pharmaceutical company

[CDATA[Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine]] [Video]

[CDATA[Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published
Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccineView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India [Video]

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India

From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3. LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over. Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus. All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved. India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published

California State in the western United States

Live Coronavirus News Updates

 California has confirmed over 500,000 cases. Vietnam reported its third death. Florida, already pummeled by the virus, is now facing Hurricane Isaias.
NYTimes.com

Dangerous heat wave forecast for south-western areas of US

 Forecasters say temperatures could rise to 50C on Saturday in parts of Utah, Nevada and California.
BBC News

In CA: Coronavirus claims state's youngest victim, and $600 benefit expires

 Complications related to coronavirus claim the life of the first Golden State youth. Congress leaves without extending unemployment benefits — your move,..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List [Video]

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List

According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot. Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that California Rep. Karen Bass is believed to be part of the list. Bass is also a 66-year-old chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

GlaxoSmithKline British pharmaceutical company

Biggest coronavirus vaccine deal yet: $2.1 billion to Sanofi/GSK for up to 100 million doses

 The United States will pay Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to test and produce 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
USATODAY.com
U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines [Video]

U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines

Washington is to pay European drug giants Sanofi and GSK 2.1 billion dollars to cover vaccines for 50 million people. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Coronavirus Live News: World Updates

 Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline will use government funds in exchange for millions of doses of an experimental vaccine. Britain is halting reopenings and adding..
NYTimes.com
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Fauci hopeful for vaccine by end of year into 2021 [Video]

Fauci hopeful for vaccine by end of year into 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said on Friday at a congressional hearing that he was 'cautiously optimistic' that there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus by the "end of this year and as we go into 2021." Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:46Published

The Coronavirus Infected Hundreds at a Georgia Summer Camp

 The camp took precautions but did not require campers to wear masks, the C.D.C. reported. Singing and cheering may have helped spread the virus.
NYTimes.com
What parents need to know as they think about kids trying to go safely back to school [Video]

What parents need to know as they think about kids trying to go safely back to school

Many doctors, educators and psychologists all agree that going back to school would be in the best interest of students. But what happens if just one student contracts the coronavirus? Would that force a shutdown? The CDC says "no."

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:35Published

Sun Belt Region of the United States

What Arizona’s Tenuous Coronavirus Plateau Could Teach Us

 Is it possible to stabilize coronavirus infections without going into full lockdown? The hardest-hit Sun Belt states are offering a real-time experiment.
NYTimes.com

Texas State in the southern United States

'Everyone knows everyone' in this small Texas town. Now, COVID-19 is out-of-control there.

 As Del Rio, Texas works to stop COVID, healthcare workers are fighting a war on two fronts — a battle to save their patients' lives, and their own.
 
USATODAY.com

Tired of living in fear, some Latinos are buying guns to feel more safe

 (CNN)After overhearing constant racist and anti-immigrant comments made by his neighbors, Tony Martinez said he knew he needed to find a way to feel safer. He..
WorldNews
Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber [Video]

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber

The House Speaker's new order comes after Texas GOP Representative Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Pune Mayor alleges 400 unaccounted suspected COVID-19 deaths

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has alleged that at least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths have gone...
Hindu - Published

At least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths went unaccounted in July, says Pune Mayor

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, the worst affected state from the...
DNA - Published

Covid-19: With 44% dip in a month, Delhi flattens death curve

From a daily average of around 91 deaths due to Covid-19 in the first half of June to about 50 in...
IndiaTimes - Published


Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19 [Video]

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published
COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51% [Video]

COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51%

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 15 lakh on July 29. However, country's death rate dips to 2.23% while the recovery rate stood at 64.51%. Recovered cases in Goa reached 3, 784 while the total death toll..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases It is second behind California on the list of most affected states. According to Reuters, California and Florida have 448,497 and 423,855 cases,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published