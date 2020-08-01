House Dems: Navarro Blew $644 Million Ventilator Deal

The novel coronavirus pandemic produced an unprecedented and urgent demand for hospital ventilators.

Now, House Democrats say the White House got duped into overpaying Philips Respirionics for ventilators by half a billion dollars in the first few months of the pandemic.

Gizmodo reports House Democrats made the allegation in an oversight subcommittee report released Friday.

The US negotiator was Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, one of the architects of the administration’s trade war with China.

The report says Navarro simply signed off on the company’s opening offer of $644 million dollars.