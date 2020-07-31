The First Woman In America To Receive A Face Transplant Has Died

Connie Culp was the first person in the US to receive a near-total face transplant, carried out at the Cleveland Clinic.

According to CNN, the Cleveland Clinic announced Saturday that Culp died on Wednesday.

She died of an infection unrelated to the transplant.

Culp lost the mid-portion of her face after being shot by her husband in 2004.

The Ohio mother of two was left partially blind, unable to smell and speak, and she had to rely on a surgical opening in her neck to breathe.

In 2010, Culp met the family of her donor, Anna Kasper of Lakewood, Ohio.

Connie was an incredibly brave, vibrant woman and an inspiration to many.

Dr. Frank Papay Chair, Cleveland Clinic's Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute