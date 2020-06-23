Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Howe gave everything to Bournemouth'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:47s - Published
'Howe gave everything to Bournemouth'

'Howe gave everything to Bournemouth'

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam reflects on the departure of Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and looks at the profile of manager who could replace him next season in the Championship.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PlanetFPLPod

Planet #FPL (James) Eddie Howe leaving Bournemouth is sad news 🍒 I'm not surprised, I commented a few times that the look in his eyes… https://t.co/oOT6JXpwjA 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Howe: One result changes everything [Video]

Howe: One result changes everything

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says one win could change their fortunes in the relegation battle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published