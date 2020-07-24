Global  
 

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published
'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning.

The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country.

On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct in-person learning until October 1st.

Barron Trump is slated to enter 9th grade in the fall.

He attends St.

Andrew's Episcopal School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It's not up to the federal government whether schools open or close.

But that didn't stop Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from using her national platform to demand that all schools open.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in multiple hot zones across the country.

