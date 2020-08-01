An Increasingly Isolated Trump Cries To Friends: 'Nobody Likes Me'

White House aides say President Donald Trump has grown to recognize the extreme political peril he's created for himself.

And according to CNN, that awareness has dawned less than 100 days until the election, and has triggered a litany of 'nobody likes me' utterances.

Sources say when the president speaks with friends, his grievances are long and his complaints are ample.

However, they say his willingness or ability to alter course seems minimal.