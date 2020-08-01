An Increasingly Isolated Trump Cries To Friends: 'Nobody Likes Me'

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country. On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct in-person learning until October 1st. Barron Trump is slated to enter 9th grade in the fall. He attends St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Montgomery County, Maryland.
The novel coronavirus pandemic produced an unprecedented and urgent demand for hospital ventilators. Now, House Democrats say the White House got duped into overpaying Philips Respirionics for ventilators by half a billion dollars in the first few months of the pandemic. Gizmodo reports House Democrats made the allegation in an oversight subcommittee report released Friday. The US negotiator was Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, one of the architects of the administration’s trade war with China. The report says Navarro simply signed off on the company’s opening offer of $644 million dollars.
[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.