Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang
Aubameyang 'would cost zillions to replace' - but will he stay at Arsenal?Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would "cost zillions to replace" and manager Mikel Arteta wants to "build his squad around him" so will he stay?
BBC News
'We got complacent' - Chelsea boss Lampard frustrated after FA Cup final defeatChelsea manager Frank Lampard said his side "can only blame ourselves" after they let an early lead slip to lose the Heads Up FA Cup final 2-1 to Arsenal at..
BBC News
FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - Aubameyang double secures victoryPierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores both goals as Arsenal come from behind against Chelsea to win the Heads Up FA Cup for a record 14th time at a near-empty..
BBC News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel ArtetaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate
Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing
Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea - rate the playersRate the players out of 10 for Arsenal v Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
BBC News
Saturday's football gossip: Chelsea close to Havertz dealBarcelona want Man City defender, Chelsea close in on Havertz deal, Arsenal could swap Guendouzi for Coutinho, plus more.
BBC News
