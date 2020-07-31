Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Mikel Arteta earns first trophy as the Gunners manager.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang [Video]

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Aubameyang 'would cost zillions to replace' - but will he stay at Arsenal?

 Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would "cost zillions to replace" and manager Mikel Arteta wants to "build his squad around him" so will he stay?
BBC News

'We got complacent' - Chelsea boss Lampard frustrated after FA Cup final defeat

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his side "can only blame ourselves" after they let an early lead slip to lose the Heads Up FA Cup final 2-1 to Arsenal at..
BBC News

FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - Aubameyang double secures victory

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores both goals as Arsenal come from behind against Chelsea to win the Heads Up FA Cup for a record 14th time at a near-empty..
BBC News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News

FA Cup FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football

William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate [Video]

William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate

The Duke of Cambridge hosted an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on thelawn of Sandringham House to raise the profile of his Heads Up mental healthcampaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing [Video]

Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has hosted an outdoor FA Cup final viewing in Sandringham today. He discussed the "Head's Up" campaign, which promotes open discussion about mental health through the vehicle of football, and how plans for the campaign had been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:04Published

Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta [Video]

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:08Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England

FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea - rate the players

 Rate the players out of 10 for Arsenal v Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
BBC News

Saturday's football gossip: Chelsea close to Havertz deal

 Barcelona want Man City defender, Chelsea close in on Havertz deal, Arsenal could swap Guendouzi for Coutinho, plus more.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes FA Cup triumph would convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay put (Video)

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and head coach Mikel Arteta believes...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Prince William makes light of Aubameyang trophy fail as Arsenal claim FA Cup

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made just one mistake during the FA Cup final –...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Arsenal v Chelsea: Follow the FA Cup final LIVE on TEAMtalk

Follow the FA Cup final LIVE as Arsenal and Chelsea face off to give either Mikel Arteta or Frank...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT



Tweets about this

NigDeltaToday

NIGER DELTA TODAY Double From Gabon Striker, Aubameyang, Helps Arsenal Defeat Chelsea To Win FA Cup https://t.co/wZunvgnkU9 6 minutes ago

theoonojeghen

OKPARE THEOPHILUS ONOJEGHEN Double From Gabon Striker, Aubameyang, Helps Arsenal Defeat Chelsea To Win FA Cup https://t.co/1WEmYnY6qr 6 minutes ago

Saptaturindo

Bali Fantastic Tour Co.Ltd Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy https://t.co/b1YWHYPrWw https://t.co/4lK0G01XzU 33 minutes ago

brushnewsonline

The Brush Newsonline Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy https://t.co/aJzsTFgKSY 37 minutes ago

alexchoe21

Alex RT @STcom: Football: Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy https://t.co/W2HdllEvGW 40 minutes ago

thenewsnigeria

The News Nigeria Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup title https://t.co/xPyvlFUL16 1 hour ago

EnterpriseDepot

Enterprise Website Depot Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score… https://t.co/FKIkYZ7Pq9 1 hour ago

RealnewsMag

Realnews Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup title - Realnews Magazine - https://t.co/4k8CjPCjVE https://t.co/J9Q8Mgsyst 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: FA Cup win proudest of my career [Video]

Arteta: FA Cup win proudest of my career

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Saturday's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was the proudest moment of his career.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published
FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian [Video]

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published