Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

