Allegheny County Reports 66 New Coronavirus Cases
On Saturday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 66 new cases of coronavirus and one death.
New Jersey Could Reinstate Coronavirus Restrictions If Spike In Cases Doesn't Stop, Gov. Murphy SaysMurphy's warning comes as health officials investigate a new COVID-19 cluster in Sussex County. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
One mother is forced to miss her daughters' wedding due to CoronavirusOne mother shares her heartbreaking story of missing her daughters wedding due to the Coronavirus. She expresses her sadness in song.
Dr. Jim Shames on the 17 new coronavirus cases in Jackson County FridayJackson County set a new, single-day record for new cases on Friday, July 31.