Allegheny County Reports 66 New Coronavirus Cases
Allegheny County Reports 66 New Coronavirus Cases

Allegheny County Reports 66 New Coronavirus Cases

On Saturday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 66 new cases of coronavirus and one death.

