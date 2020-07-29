Video: Isaias on track to impact all of New England
It appears we will be seeing some heavy rain before the storm even gets to the region.
🎗Tricia Rajabipour #SaveJulian RT @WTNH: Storm Team 8 has your back as they track Isaias this weekend and determine how its path could impact Connecticut this coming week… 49 minutes ago
WTNH News 8 Storm Team 8 has your back as they track Isaias this weekend and determine how its path could impact Connecticut th… https://t.co/lUIyKgv1B7 56 minutes ago
Captain Skywarn RT @GilsonWeather: #Isaias track @ 5am Saturday shifts a tad East.
Impacts Sunday afternoon & evening.
Greatest wind and rain impact wi… 9 hours ago
Jackie Brown Weather Hurricane Isaias is currently a category 1, wih 85 mph winds. Here's the latest on it's track and local impact. https://t.co/jJN9oJ76ap 10 hours ago
Chris Gilson #Isaias track @ 5am Saturday shifts a tad East.
Impacts Sunday afternoon & evening.
Greatest wind and rain impa… https://t.co/SS4ewMlBOT 13 hours ago
Dan Skoff 7 PM update on Hurricane Isaias and how it might impact the east coast of the U.S. Doing any traveling to the easte… https://t.co/oq0vRWxlLA 20 hours ago
חבר אלוהים Hurricane Isaias to impact Bahamas today and the US this weekend - CNN Video https://t.co/L8tnfn6u0V 23 hours ago
WTOC Cutter Martin ICYMI -
The strength and track of a tropical system are crucial when determining an area's impact... but so is th… https://t.co/LV7bJsENrF 1 day ago
Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 - Launch VideoThe Essenza SCV12 was created for exclusive track use, with engineering solutions derived from racing. The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830 hp, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect..
Video: Warmth, increased humidity to trigger thunderstormsWe have an unsettled forecast, as the rain will be hit-or-miss across the state.
The new Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk Driving VideoFrom July 21, 2020, Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep.
Electrification is a fundamental step in the..