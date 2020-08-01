Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok.

The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies.

According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government.

The allegation has not been substantiated.

Despite increasing federal scrutiny, Microsoft is in talks to buy the app, purportedly valued at $100 billion.

The app has already been banned in India, along with 58 other China-based apps, but not for the kind of espionage concerns President Trump is citing.

Rather, the ban is reportedly in retaliation to a deadly border conflict with China in the Himalayas.