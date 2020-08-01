Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok.

The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies.

According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government.

The allegation has not been substantiated.

Despite increasing federal scrutiny, Microsoft is in talks to buy the app, purportedly valued at $100 billion.

The app has already been banned in India, along with 58 other China-based apps, but not for the kind of espionage concerns President Trump is citing.

Rather, the ban is reportedly in retaliation to a deadly border conflict with China in the Himalayas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

TikTok Isn't 'Going Anywhere,' Despite Trump's Threat of a U.S. Ban

You’ve probably seen the headlines by now… President Trump is trying to ban Americans from using...
Just Jared Jr - Published

The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat

The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat The Internet is doing the most to try to get President Donald Trump to change his stance toward...
SOHH - Published

Twitter Blue Checks Blame Sarah Cooper and Tulsa Humiliation for Trump’s TikTok Ban Threat

Twitter Blue Checks Blame Sarah Cooper and Tulsa Humiliation for Trump’s TikTok Ban Threat President Donald Trump rocked the social media world when he blurted out that he will be banning...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?: https://t.co/pi2mAKwkHS #DonaldTrump 3 minutes ago

I_carry_a_BDg

John Kill RT @SethAbramson: (ALERT) Mike Pompeo just testified under oath that *Barr* will decide if Trump—despite having no constitutional authority… 2 days ago

JoyceHermit

↟ 𝕒 𝔻 𝕖 𝕃 𝕖 ↟ RT @LeakyLandy: Delay the election? Yeah, afraid I have to raise the threat level to Hitler 5. But as someone once said, at first it’s sl… 2 days ago

LeakyLandy

BobBradley Delay the election? Yeah, afraid I have to raise the threat level to Hitler 5. But as someone once said, at first… https://t.co/NHd3AmUIYl 2 days ago

linda8453Mc

Linda McKee @cnni America has lost a great icon. Hopefully someone will carry on his good work. America is now in threat of bei… https://t.co/9w4H662Im0 2 days ago

MarroneFrank

Frank P Marrone Jr @adam_rahuba @Beatskeets Your hoax gave an opportunity to register new Trump voters! Please, Please... how bout a n… https://t.co/47SExb5AkV 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S. [Video]

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok [Video]

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok

US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published