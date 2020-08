First Forecast Tonight- Saturday August 1, 2020 Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 10 minutes ago Flash Flood Watch in effect for portions of Metro Detroit through Sunday 2 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tigers, Reds rained out, to play 7-inning twinbill Sunday DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds were set to play Major League Baseball’s...

Seattle Times - Published 4 hours ago







Tweets about this IOM Weather Weather Issued on Saturday, 01 August 2020 at 8:00pm by Ronaldsway Met Office Detailed forecast Cloudy tonight, wit… https://t.co/hDwkursgzj 3 hours ago Steve Fundaro Party peeps - some watches are issued for parts of the First Coast, no major changes but we've tweaked local foreca… https://t.co/t2aK1MbsfL 23 hours ago Tyler Hall KALB RT @KALBtv5: WEEKEND FORECAST: Here's our upcoming weekend forecast for the first weekend of August 2020! Thanks to tonight's cold frontal… 1 day ago KALB News Channel 5 WEEKEND FORECAST: Here's our upcoming weekend forecast for the first weekend of August 2020! Thanks to tonight's co… https://t.co/eir5eJu7eg 1 day ago WBOC TV16 RT @MikeLichniak: 7 Day First: Most of the day today will be dry. Our chances for showers and storms start to go up tonight as a front sta… 3 days ago Mike Lichniak 7 Day First: Most of the day today will be dry. Our chances for showers and storms start to go up tonight as a fro… https://t.co/H03SbzZtJK 3 days ago