Related videos from verified sources San Diego company behind new saliva test



We've all seen the nasal swabs being pushed far up noses to test for coronavirus. And if you've had it done, you know it's uncomfortable. But more tests are being developed where all you have to do is.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago FDA approves COVID-19 antibody test made by San Diego company



Easy Check, from Truvian Sciences, can test for COVID-19 antibodies in under 10 minutes. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:59 Published 2 weeks ago Smith's gets at-home coronavirus test kit



Workers at Smith's can now get tested for coronavirus at home. The company got FDA approval for this at-home test collection kit. For now, it's only available to front line associates. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published on July 3, 2020